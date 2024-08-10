Trey Lance on preseason opener: Big game for me

The Cowboys were supposed to have a backup quarterback battle, but it hasn’t developed into one. Cooper Rush is still No. 2 with no real threat from Trey Lance.

The 2021 third overall pick, though, faces a big preseason regardless.

Lance is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

“I think everything works out how it’s supposed to,” Lance said Friday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “That’s the truth. I believe I’m where I’m supposed to be. I live in the present, one day at a time, taking it one meeting and one marker at a time; and controlling what I can control.”

Lance has not played since the 2023 preseason when he saw 62 snaps in the first two exhibition games. The 49ers traded him to the Cowboys after the final preseason game, which Lance didn’t play.

Despite three seasons in the league, Lance has played only eight games with four starts, throwing 102 career passes.

He needs as many reps as he can get.

“I’m going into this game the same as I’ve gone into every other game my whole entire life — college, high school,” Lance said. “I don’t think that I’ll put too much extra in it. I’m not going to play any harder than I have in the past, or not harder.

“Big game for me. Big game for us. So, I’m excited to go out there and play well.”