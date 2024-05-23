Trey Lance says his confidence is “higher” now than it was when he entered the NFL

No one can say with any amount of confidence what Trey Lance is or isn’t. He was drafted third overall for a reason. The 49ers weren’t the only team that saw Lance as a franchise quarterback.

He has played only eight games, including four starts, since San Francisco traded up to draft him in 2021.

Dak Prescott threw 590 passes last season. Lance has thrown 420 since high school, including none last season in his first in Dallas.

"[My confidence] is much higher than it was when I got into the NFL, for sure,” Lance said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “I kind of didn’t know what to expect. I think that’s probably most rookies, if not all of them at one point or another throughout that first year. I feel great about where I’m at. Continuing to get better, continuing to learn and continuing to be a better quarterback.”

Lance will go into this season competing with Cooper Rush for the backup job behind Prescott. He is scheduled for free agency after this season.

“My mindset hasn’t changed,” Lance said. “I haven’t attacked this offseason any differently. Controlling what I can control, continuing to learn the offense and building trust with these guys and the coaching staff as well.

“I’m excited. I haven’t played a snap, obviously, since last preseason. I’m just excited and looking forward to it and making sure I’m ready when that time does come.”

The Cowboys traded for Lance at the end of the preseason, and he served as the third-string quarterback all season. The majority of his practice time came during pregame workout sessions with quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien.

But Lance said he feels better prepared now than at any other time in his career despite a lack of playing time.

“I think the biggest thing is I’ve learned a lot about myself and who I am on and off the field,” Lance said. “This offseason, I’ve been at my best mentally, physically, spiritually knowing who I am, where I am and being able to be present.”