Treylon Burks being evaluated after injuring shoulder in practice
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks said recently that he hopes to stay healthy so he can show what he’s capable of doing on the field, but that plan has hit a snag.
Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Saturday that Burks is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Burks left the team’s practice at Nissan Stadium after making a diving catch.
Callahan said the team will update the wideout’s condition when they have more information.
Burks is returning from a torn ACL that limited him to five games last season. The 2022 first-round pick also missed 12 games over his first two NFL seasons, so the team has plenty of experience playing without him over the last three years.
UPDATE 2:50 p.m. ET: NFL Media reports Burks fractured his collarbone.