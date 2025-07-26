 Skip navigation
Treylon Burks being evaluated after injuring shoulder in practice

  
Published July 26, 2025 02:40 PM

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks said recently that he hopes to stay healthy so he can show what he’s capable of doing on the field, but that plan has hit a snag.

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Saturday that Burks is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Burks left the team’s practice at Nissan Stadium after making a diving catch.

Callahan said the team will update the wideout’s condition when they have more information.

Burks is returning from a torn ACL that limited him to five games last season. The 2022 first-round pick also missed 12 games over his first two NFL seasons, so the team has plenty of experience playing without him over the last three years.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. ET: NFL Media reports Burks fractured his collarbone.