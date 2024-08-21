 Skip navigation
Treylon Burks exits practice with apparent injury

  
Published August 21, 2024 01:21 PM

There may be another injury concern for Titans receiver Treylon Burks.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Burks had to exit Wednesday’s practice a bit early. He made a catch late in practice but went down hard. When he came up, he was favoring his right hip/lower back area. He then walked gingerly back into the building with a trainer.

Burks, the 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, has played only 11 games in each of his first two seasons. Last year, he caught just 16 passes for 221 yards, starting nine contests.

He has one 12-yard catch in this year’s preseason.

The Titans will finish their exhibition matchups on Sunday when they travel to play the Saints.