Treylon Burks is questionable; Will Levis has no injury designation

The Titans have only one player with an injury designation.

Receiver Treylon Burks, who has missed three games since being diagnosed with a concussion against Pittsburgh on Nov. 2, had another full practice and is questionable. He still needs clearance from an independent neurologist to play Sunday.

He is expected to have a limited role if he plays.

Burks, a 2022 first-round draft pick, has missed 12 of a possible 29 games in his time in the NFL. He was out earlier this season with a knee injury.

The other 10 players on the team’s practice report are good to go.

Starting quarterback Will Levis (ankle) had a limited practice Wednesday before returning to full participation Thursday and Friday. Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) went on the injury report Thursday but had full practices to close out the practice week.

Offensive guard Daniel Brunskill (knee) also has no designation. He had a limited practice Friday after being a full participant Thursday.