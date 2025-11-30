 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs scores first career TD, Buccaneers up 10-3 at halftime

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:19 PM

The Buccaneers reached into their bag of tricks for the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs was uncovered and eligible at the line of scrimmage, but the Cardinals didn’t guard him off the line and Baker Mayfield found him for a two-yard score. It was the first touchdown of Wirfs’ NFL career and it gave the Buccaneers a 10-0 lead on their home field.

The Bucs got the ball into the end zone on two other plays on the drive, but penalties for pass interference and holding wiped out those scores. They also settled for a field goal when wide receiver Chris Godwin dropped a Mayfield pass on a third down on the previous drive.

The Cardinals started well on their opening drive when they moved the ball 73 yards into the red zone. A Jacoby Brissett pass was deflected by Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean into safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s hands, however, and the Cardinals followed that up with two straight three-and-outs. They were able to drive for a 52-yard Chad Ryland field goal as time expired to cut the lead to 10-3 and they’ll get the ball to start the second half as well.