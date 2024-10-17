Troy Aikman calls Cowboys wide receivers “lazy” in criticism of their route running

The Cowboys have problems. That much we know.

But the passing game with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb wasn’t supposed to be one of them. The Cowboys rank third in passing offense but much of that production is the product of a non-existent run game that ranks 32nd in the NFL as well as having to play catch up after falling behind early.

The Cowboys are 19th in scoring, a year after ranking first.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, called out the team’s receivers, including Lamb on Thursday. Aikman said the receiving corps — which, with Brandin Cooks on injured reserve, lacks any playmakers behind Lamb — is making Prescott’s job more difficult.

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think they run terrible routes, and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see.

“I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run. Usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

The Cowboys are 3-3 and on their off week after their worst home loss in Jerry Jones’ 35 seasons of ownership, a 47-9 dismantling by the Lions.

Lamb and Prescott have not been on the same page this season. The All-Pro receiver wasn’t around between the end of last season and the start of this season as he sought a contract extension, which came days before Week 1.

“I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have [the Ravens] this week,” Aikman said. “You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football, so does San Francisco’s [receivers] and Green Bay’s and others. But it’s hard to play the [quarterback] position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak. Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think [their routes] are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s got to get a lot better.”

Only five Cowboys wideouts have caught passes this season, including Cooks, who is on injured reserve with an infection in his knee following surgery. Ryan Flournoy has only one catch for 12 yards. Returner KaVontae Turpin is third among wideouts in catches (13) and yards (129) behind Lamb and Jalen Tolbert.

The Cowboys did not address the receiver position in the offseason aside from signing Lamb to his four-year, $136 million extension.