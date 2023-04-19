Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had two concussions last year, and probably a third. At a Wednesday press conference, he was asked whether he thought about walking away from the game after the Christmas Day concussion that ended his 2022 season.

“Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations,” Tagovailoa said. “Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of growing -- playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. Yeah, I mean it’s my health, it’s my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t I would have quite a long time [ago].”

In support of his decision to keep playing, he cited medical opinions that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy “wasn’t going to be a problem” for him, because he’s not “constantly” hitting his head, like linebackers and linemen do.

Still, the challenge for 2023 will be finding a way to minimize his head injuries. He discussed on Wednesday the jiu-jitsu training he has incorporated into his preparations.

“Obviously learned how to fall,” Tua said. “Learned some grappling techniques. Learned some other things too that I don’t think I should disclose. But for the most part, learned how to fall. You think it’s easy. Just don’t fall and hit your head. But a lot more to it.”

He said he has used crash pads in an effort to learn how to fall, a process that also includes “tucking your chin” when going to the ground. He said the goal is to disperse energy when falling.

“It’s actually a lot cooler than you think when you hear of learning how to fall,” Tua said.

“I’ve been falling a lot this offseason,” he added. “So I think just like anything else, you continue to train it, you continue to work it that it becomes second nature.”

The problem is that he won’t get a chance to implement his techniques until it’s time to play in actual games, since quarterbacks face little contact during practices.

“We barely get hit throughout practices until the season starts,” Tua said. “With jiu-jitsu, I’ve been thrown airborne, I’ve been put in many uncomfortable positions for me to learn how to fall and try to react throughout those positions that I’m getting thrown around in.”

It’s one of the biggest questions for the 2023 season. Can he avoid taking hits? When he does, can he fall in a way that keeps his helmet from striking the turf?

If not, will he eventually make a different decision about his football future?