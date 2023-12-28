Tua Tagovailoa again limited in practice

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained limited on Thursday’s practice report.

Tagovailoa has injuries to his left thumb and a quadriceps, with Wednesday marking the first time this season he has not had a full practice.

The only injury he had listed on the practice report over the first 16 weeks was a right arm laceration, though he had full practices during that entire week and no injury designation.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith didn’t express concern about Tagovailoa before practice Thursday.

“Yeah, I think it was something on one of the throws or something like that in the game [where Tagovailoa hurt his thumb]. I’m not 100 percent sure. I can’t remember exactly what it was,” Smith said, via a transcript from the team. “But like everything, I think the big thing is as you go through it, it’s the last week of December. I mean, I’ve got a paper cut in my hand, too, that I’m working through. I’m trying to push through. But ultimately, it’s just for us, it’s worrying about today, making sure that we’re getting ourselves ready for Baltimore this Sunday.”

The Dolphins got running back De’Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion) and receiver Tyreek Hill (rest) back to practice on a limited basis after they missed Wednesday’s session.

Offensive lineman Lester Cotton was added to the report that a hip injury that limited him.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is not expected to play with his ankle injury, and running back Raheem Mostert, who is expected to play despite knee and ankle issues, were the only players who didn’t practice.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) again were limited.