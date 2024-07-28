Tua Tagovailoa: Heavy is the crown, I have to get us moving in the right direction

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called the four-year, $212 million extension he signed this week “life-changing” at a Sunday press conference and one of the changes is that he’s now the undisputed leader of the franchise.

The wait to get Tagovailoa’s deal done led to some questions about the Dolphins’ level of commitment to the quarterback, but the size of the deal makes it clear that the Dolphins are going to go as far as he can take them in 2024 and beyond. Tagovailoa remarked that “heavy is the crown” when it comes to the responsibility that comes with his new contract and noted that “we haven’t won the games that we wanted to win” when asked about what he wants to accomplish next.

“I’m the highest-paid employee in this office,” Tagovailoa said. “I got to get my whatever together. I got to get that right and get our guys moving in the direction that we need to go to be able to do those things.”

The Dolphins showed their belief in Tagovailoa with this contract extension, but many outside the organization will likely need to see some postseason success to quell their doubts about the quarterback.