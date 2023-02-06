Tua Tagovailoa makes agent change

It’s not uncommon for NFL players to change agents. Some players will make a much bigger splash when they do.

Given his popularity, everything Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does becomes a cannonball.

According to Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, Tua has made a change in agents. He previously was represented by Leigh Steinberg. Tua now will be represented by Ryan Williams and Austin Lyman of Athletes First.

It will be an important year for Tua. The Dolphins have until early May to exercise his fifth-year option. He also is eligible for a second contract.

His durability will be an issue in any negotiations. Especially as it relates to concussions and the possibility of suffering more of them.

The physics aren’t in his favor, given his size. Larger quarterbacks who are thrown to the ground are less likely to strike their heads on the turf. Can Tua get rid of the ball faster, avoiding that outcome?

He clearly played very well in 2023. The Dolphins continue to say all the right things about his future. But, as previously said, actions speak louder than words. Once he has a fifth-year option or a new contract, that will say it all.

While plenty of factors can prompt a change in agents, it would be foolish to assume that the looming contractual issues with the Dolphins played no role whatsoever in the move. Athletes First has negotiated some of the biggest contracts in the league, including the five-year, fully-guaranteed deal that the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson last year.

For now, we wait to see whether the Dolphins put their money where their mouth is regarding Tua.