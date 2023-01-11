 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Dolphins preparing to start Skylar Thompson

  
Published January 11, 2023 06:55 AM
Signs point to Tua Tagovailoa missing the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Bills, which Florio and Simms think is for the best -- especially in the wake of Damar Hamlin's health scare last week.

Signs have pointed to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remaining out of action for this Sunday’s game in Buffalo and the team officially took him off the table on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his press conference that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the third straight game. Tagovailoa has not played since reporting concussion symptoms after the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and McDaniel said that he has not been cleared to return.

The Dolphins would move on with a win over the Bills, but the Dolphins’ handling of this concussion and Tagovailoa’s history of head injuries earlier this season make it hard to imagine that he’ll be on the field in the event Miami does pull off the upset.

Rookie Skylar Thompson started in Week 18 and McDaniel said they are preparing to start him again this weekend. Teddy Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback, but he dislocated his right pinkie in Week 17.