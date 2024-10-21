Tua Tagovailoa will practice Wednesday, Dolphins hope he plays Sunday

Tua Tagovailoa is due back on the practice field this week.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that the team will begin the process of bringing Tagovailoa off of injured reserve. Tagovailoa has been on the list since suffering a concussion in Week Two and he will remain in the concussion protocol until he takes part in practices without feeling any symptoms during or after the workouts. If he does get cleared, he’ll be on track to play against the Cardinals.

“Our plan is to start him practicing on Wednesday,” McDaniel said. “The clearing doesn’t come until after some of the activity. We’re obviously doing so in the hope of everything going well so that he can play Sunday, but that will be to be determined.”

McDaniel said “medical experts have deemed it safe” for Tagovailoa to return to the field at this point and said Tagovailoa would have to answer whether he will wear a Guardian Cap upon his return to game action.

The Dolphins have gone 1-3 without Tagovailoa and they are 2-4 after Sunday’s loss to the Colts, but McDaniel said that the quarterback is not going to be the “savior” because the whole team needs to be better in order for the results to improve. Improvement in all areas will definitely help, but it’s hard not to see Tagovailoa’s return as a crucial development for a team that has not performed well in the passing game since his injury.