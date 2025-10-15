 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa’s apology obscures the obvious question: Who was he referring to?

  
It’s no surprise that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened his Wednesday press conference with a public apology for his ill-advised venting about players being late or not showing up for “player-only” meetings. There’s still an unanswered question about which players Tua was calling out with his comments.

His apology obscures that question. Who is it that wasn’t doing the “little things” about which Tua complained?

One reporter deftly attempted to eliminate some of the persons Tua may have been referencing by asking him to name the best leaders on the offense.

Tagovailoa quickly mentioned fullback Alec Ingold, offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, and offensive lineman Austin Jackson. Tua added running back De’Von Achane before saying “a lot of guys” are leading.

Still, one or more aren’t leading — and also aren’t following. That’s the lingering question that Tua’s comments teed up. Who was he talking about?

That simple reality has gotten lost in the focus on the reaction to his words. Still, one or more players prompted Tagovailoa to say what he said.

Beyond Ingold, Brewer, Jackson, and Achane, all other offensive players are potentially within the group of players Tua was calling out. And those who weren’t named but who also have been showing up on time for player-only meetings may want Tua to exonerate them, too.