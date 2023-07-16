Tweaks to the redesigned PFT continue

It’s been nearly three weeks since we flipped the switch on a redesigned PFT experience. As you might have noticed, we’ve been making plenty of tweaks on the fly.

One of the first adjustments related to the headlines. There are more of them on the home page, in both the desktop and mobile versions of the site. Most recently, you possibly have noticed that the full headline of the lead story now shows up on all devices and in all browser sizes.

The masthead has more conspicuous PFT signage. Also, at the suggestion of the eventual heir to the PFT throne (a/k/a my kid, unless he decides he’s not interested), we switched the color along the top from red to black.

After getting acclimated to the slight change to the visual appearance of the site, one thing is clear — the pages load fast and scroll smoothly. The mobile experience is better than ever, by far.

There have been other changes aimed at enhancing the overall functionality and efficiency of our work flow. And more changes and improvements are coming as we get closer to the season.

Regardless of the any and all changes have been made, some of you will keep asking whether the comments will be coming back.

For now, no comment.