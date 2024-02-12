Two streakers (sort of) invade Super Bowl field during a play

They say the Super Bowl is the most secure place in the world. And yet, from time to time, someone gets from the stands to the field.

Tonight, a pair of shirtless men invaded the field during a play. They were corralled and escorted, presumably, to the hoosegow.

TV coverage usually downplays such incidents, presumably to remove any added incentive to do it. But why not show them — including the typically not-gentle way they are removed from the area?

It’s sort of dumb that it’s regarded as verboten to show folks who disrupt the action. It’s part of the story of the game. If the NFL doesn’t like it, the NFL should do a better job of securing the field.