Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:44 PM
nbc_pft_andydalton_20230315
March 15, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why Andy Dalton's reported two-year deal with the Panthers is an ideal situation for both parties and how it'll give Carolina flexibility after the NFL draft.

For many former starting quarterbacks, there are plenty of reasons to be a backup quarterback for as long as possible. Especially when the former starter still finds a way to play in plenty of games.

For Andy Dalton, there are 10 million reasons over the next two season.

Dalton’s contract with the Panthers is worth $10 million per year, with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract has a signing bonus of $4.835 million, along with a fully-guaranteed base salary in 2023 of $1.165 million.

For 2024, Dalton has a base salary of $4 million, half of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract includes up to $3.5 million per year in incentives for 2023 and 2024, based on playing time, playoffs, and overall club improvement.

Dalton spent nine years with the Bengals, from 2011 through 2019. He has since gone from the Cowboys to the Bears to the Saints. He started nine games in 2020, six in 2021, and 14 in 2022.