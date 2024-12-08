Tyler Allgeier touchdown gives Falcons early 7-0 lead

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota has gotten off to a strong start.

The Falcons capped their first drive of Sunday’s game with a touchdown, giving Atlanta an early 7-0 lead.

Bijan Robinson started the game with a 12-yard carry. Then Cousins moved the chains with a 28-yard pass down the middle to Darnell Mooney, putting the Falcons in Minnesota territory.

A 16-yard pass to Drake London put the Falcons in the red zone and the club converted fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard run by Robinson.

On the next play, Tyler Allgeier powered his way into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown.

It was Allgeier’s third rushing touchdown of the season.

Cousins has started the game 4-of-5 for 53 yards.

The Falcons won the coin toss and elected to receive, which has become more rare.