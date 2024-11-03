Tyler Bass boots 61-yard game-winning field goal, Bills beat Dolphins 30-27

In Buffalo on Sunday, redemption is spelled B-A-S-S.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass has struggled in 2024, missing another extra point in Sunday’s game and doinking an extra point off the left upright that still ended up going through.

But none of that mattered at the end of the game, as Bass nailed a career-long 61-yard field goal with just five seconds left in regulation to give the Bills a 30-27 victory over the Dolphins.

Entering Sunday’s game, Bass had missed two extra points and was just 3-of-6 on field goals of at least 40 yards this season. But the Bills still elected to give him the opportunity to win the game from that distance instead of going for a Hail Mary.

That decision by head coach Sean McDermott paid off.

The Bills and Dolphins had gone back and forth throughout the contest, with the teams trading blows throughout the second half.

Miami tied the game at 20-20 early in the fourth quarter with running back De’Von Achane’s 8-yard touchdown run. But Josh Allen put Buffalo back ahead with an impressive 2-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris. Allen had to evade the rush before flipping the ball to Morris just as he was getting hit.

In response, the Dolphins went down the field and got a 7-yard touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. The receiver had just had an injury scare when he took a cleat to the back of his leg, but shook it off to get back in the game in time to score.

On Buffalo’s ensuing drive, former Bills safety Jordan Poyer was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on third down to keep the drive alive on third-and-9. But once the Bills reached Miami’s 43-yard line, they couldn’t get any more yards.

That was no matter for Bass, whose previous long on a field goal was 58 yards.

Allen finished the game 25-of-39 for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Jalen Ramsey picked off Allen for his first INT of the season. Allen has thrown only two so far this year. Mack Hollins also had a touchdown reception in the game, as did running back Ray Davis — who took a swing pass 63 yards in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa was 25-of-28 for 231 yards with two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 80 yards. Achane rushed for 63 yards and caught eight passes for 58 yards. Waddle finished with the bizarre stat line of two catches for -4 yards with one TD. Odell Beckham Jr. caught three passes for 15 yards.

With the win, the Bills keep firm control of the AFC East at 7-2. They will be on the road in Week 10 to face the Colts.

The Dolphins have now fallen to 2-6. They will be on the road to face the Rams next Monday night.