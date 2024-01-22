Tyler Bass: It’s completely on me

The Bills and Chiefs played an overtime game in the divisional round of the playoffs a couple of years ago and it looked like Sunday night’s game might be headed in the same direction when Buffalo called on Tyler Bass to kick a game-tying field goal just after the two-minute warning.

Bass had a 44-yard attempt and it was clear moments after he struck the ball that the Bills were not getting the result they wanted. Bass’ kick sailed wide right like Scott Norwood’s did for the Bills in Super Bowl XXV and the Chiefs were able to run out the clock on a 27-24 win that moved them to the AFC Championship Game.

“It’s completely on me,” Bass said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting through to my target. I’ve got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left to right [wind]. I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a different view of the ending. He said if “we execute a couple of plays prior, probably singing a different tune right now” and the lack of big plays by the offense — the Bills’ longest play covered 18 yards and they opened their final drive with a Stefon Diggs drop of an Allen deep ball — were a major factor on a night when the Chiefs had eight plays that gained at least 20 yards.

Wherever you choose to place the blame, the end result is another painful playoff loss for the Bills to lament as the Chiefs continue to have their number in the biggest moments.