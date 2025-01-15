Tyler Higbee estimated as a limited participant Wednesday

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had a limited practice as he works his way back from a chest injury.

Higbee was transported to a hospital in Arizona during Monday night’s game after spitting up blood. He was released in time to travel back to Los Angeles with the Rams and is expected to play Sunday, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Despite playing only 12 of 53 snaps against the Vikings, Higbee still finished as the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 58 yards.

Higbee, 32, was activated off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list in mid-December after he tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ playoff loss to Detroit last year.

The Rams estimate left tackle Alaric Jackson (chest), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown (shoulder) as non-participants.

The team held a walk-through Wednesday.