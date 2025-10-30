Tyler Shough: I’ll make mistakes, but great opportunity to let it rip

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough didn’t allow himself much time to celebrate his change in status this week.

The team is moving Shough into the starting lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Rams and Shough said learning the news “was a good feeling” before adding that the team has “a lot of work to do” after a 1-7 start to the season. All of that work won’t fall on the rookie’s shoulders, but he said he’s looking forward to trying to provide a spark to the team in his new role.

“I’m going to make mistakes,” Shough said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “So, I’m going to do everything I can to learn from those mistakes, and then just have fun doing it,” Shough said. “What a great opportunity to go out there and just let it rip.”

Head coach Kellen Moore said that the team plans to start Shough for the rest of the season, which provides him with some rope when it comes to taking chances and making mistakes that might be less advisable if the Saints weren’t already looking toward next year.