Tyler Shough will start for the Saints on Sunday

  
Published August 16, 2025 03:14 PM

Second-round pick Tyler Shough will be the first man up at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday.

The team announced that Shough will be the starter for their home game against the Jaguars. The rest of the plan at quarterback has not been revealed at this point.

Spencer Rattler started the first preseason game and went 7-of-11 for 53 yards. Shough followed him and took the most snaps while going 15-of-22 for 165 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that the Chargers returned for a touchdown.

Jake Haener is the third quarterback in the mix for the Saints, but signs have pointed to either Rattler or Shough being the choice for Week 1. Sunday’s game could move the Saints closer to making that call.