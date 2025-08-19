 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Tyrann Mathieu joins the YouTube studio for Week 1 Chiefs-Chargers

  
Published August 19, 2025 11:36 AM

It didn’t take long for Tyrann Mathieu to find a post-retirement broadcasting gig.

Less than a month after announcing his retirement, Mathieu has been announced as a member of the YouTube studio team for the streaming broadcast of the Week One Friday night game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Brazil.

Mathieu will be joined by former NFL players Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall and Derek Carr as studio analysts. Kay Adams will serve as studio host.

YouTube will also use Peter Overzet, who discusses fantasy football on YouTube, as its studio analyst for fantasy football.