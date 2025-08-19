Tyrann Mathieu joins the YouTube studio for Week 1 Chiefs-Chargers

It didn’t take long for Tyrann Mathieu to find a post-retirement broadcasting gig.

Less than a month after announcing his retirement, Mathieu has been announced as a member of the YouTube studio team for the streaming broadcast of the Week One Friday night game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Brazil.

Mathieu will be joined by former NFL players Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall and Derek Carr as studio analysts. Kay Adams will serve as studio host.

YouTube will also use Peter Overzet, who discusses fantasy football on YouTube, as its studio analyst for fantasy football.