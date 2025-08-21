 Skip navigation
Tyree Wilson: I’m faster, more fluid and it will keep getting better

  
Published August 21, 2025 09:51 AM

New faces are a major theme for the Raiders this year as they hired head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek before overhauling a roster that went 4-13 last season.

All of the key pieces aren’t recent arrivals in Las Vegas, although one of them has been looking like a new player. Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson was the seventh pick of the 2023 draft, but his production through two seasons — 56 tackles and eight sacks in 31 games — hasn’t been at the level the team was hoping to see.

This summer has seen a more effective Wilson as the team has seen him produce while lined up at both defensive end and tackle. Wilson said that the key has been to “just go and react to whatever shows up in front of you” rather than spend time thinking about what he’s supposed to do from play to play.

“I feel like I’m playing faster, way more fluid than I have been before,” Wilson said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And it’s going to continue to get better.”

Wilson may not have made the immediate impact that the Raiders wanted to see in 2023, but there won’t be much complaining about that if his summer flashes turn into consistent production in the fall.