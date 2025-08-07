 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill back at practice Thursday

  
August 7, 2025

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not practice on Wednesday, but whatever kept him off the field isn’t a long-term issue.

Hill was present and suited up for Thursday’s practice at the Bears’ facility in Chicago. Reporters at the practice said he worked on the side for most of the session.

An undisclosed injury was given as the reason for Hill’s absence on Wednesday and there’s been no further word about the nature of the issue that kept him off the field, but his return gives little reason to believe that it is a serious one.

The Dolphins will have a joint practice with the Bears on Friday and the two teams will play a preseason game on Sunday. The Dolphins will then head to Detroit for joint practices and a game against the Lions.