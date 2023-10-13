Tyreek Hill: Chase Claypool looks like a “vending machine”

Apparently, it’s good to be compared to a giant box that dispenses salty snacks and candy.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill used that comparison when discussing new teammate Chase Claypool, who was traded last week by the Bears to Miami.

“He’s a big dude,” Hill told reporters. “What’s crazy is he looks like a vending machine out there when he’s running. Very fast, very fluid in his routes. He’s definitely going to be a huge addition to this team, whether it’s blocking, whether it’s receiving the ball, whether it’s whatever this team needs him to do. I’m very happy to have him here. I feel like with the group that we’ve got everybody is competitive, everybody wants to get better each and every day. That’s going to help him get better. It’s all about challenging each other. At the same time, I’m telling these young guys, ‘Y’all are making my job easy.’ I’m excited to have him.”

Hill believes the offense is conducive to a new player coming in and finding a niche.

“Yes, for sure,” Hill said. “We definitely got the team for that. Obviously, everybody is battling for reps, but at the same time the mentality is all about winning, the mentality is all about team. I think that’s what Coach [McDaniel] was aiming for. I feel like Chase Claypool gets a bad rap for probably not being a team guy, but from what I’ve seen, he’s been a heck of a teammate so far. He’s even offered to wash my car, how about that?”

There has been some speculation that Claypool could line up at tight end. Wherever he is, his presence — if he plays like he did earlier in his career — could give yet another boost to an offense that is already supercharged.

