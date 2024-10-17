Tyreek Hill: Davante Adams, Amari Cooper will test our defense, but we’ll be ready

The wide receiver pool in the AFC East got a lot deeper this week.

Davante Adams was traded to the Jets and the Bills moved to acquire Amari Cooper in a pair of moves that will impact the Dolphins’ hopes of advancing to the playoffs as well. On Wednesday, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill noted that the two new arrivals will make things more difficult on opposing defenses while also saying that he’s comfortable with the Dolphins’ ability to deal with them as well as his own place in the divisional pecking order.

“They’re still not the best receiver in the league, because I am and I stand on that,” Hill said, via a transcript from the team. “I want my momma to send me this and say, ‘You’re talking your trash today,’ because I am. No, I’m definitely happy for Davante teaming back up with his old quarterback — I know that’s obviously where he wanted to be. And for Amari, I think him and Josh Allen those two guys will play very well together, because Amari is still one of those guys that can get open. It’s going to be a good test for our DBs when we play them, but got Jalen Ramsey on our team — we straight.”

The Dolphins have already played the Bills once and they’ll get their first look at Cooper in a Buffalo uniform in Week Nine. Their matchups with the Jets won’t come until Weeks 14 and 18, so Adams will have a lot of time to settle in before he’ll have to tangle with Ramsey.