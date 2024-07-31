Tyreek Hill: Fight at Tuesday’s practice was amazing

Things got heated at Dolphins training camp on Tuesday and that’s just fine with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Coaches often lament practice fights as an opportunity for players to get injured without any rewards, but Hill shared a different view. Running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Kader Kahou got into it after a play and rookie tackle Patrick Paul also got involved in the scrum before everything calmed down. After the session, Hill explained why he thought the fracas was a positive.

“I think the fight we had today was amazing. We need that. Teams that I’ve been on that won, those teams fought,” Hill said, via Kauchik Sampath of the Miami Herald. “They aren’t going to fight in the locker room. This is where you fight. Then right after the play you calm yourself down, in between the whistle you’re right back at it with no mental errors.”

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey gathered the team after practice for a speech about “being the bully,” which may have been related to safety Jordan Poyer’s observation that the Dolphins have been a team that has folded when things got tough in recent years. They’ll need to show the same kind of fight during the season that they showed on the practice field in order to completely eliminate that impression.