Tyreek Hill: I believe Tua Tagovailoa will practice because he’s very competitive

With Dolphins training camp getting going this week, running back Raheem Mostert said in his press conference that he thinks his teammates would understand if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa staged a hold-in and didn’t practice while he awaits a contract extension.

But Tagovailoa’s top receiver said he doesn’t think the quarterback would make that choice.

“Yes, I believe he will [practice], and here’s why I believe he will practice,” Hill said, via Harvey Fialkov of SI.com. “It’s because Tua is very competitive. He will not tell you that, but he’s very competitive, and he’s a guy who doesn’t like to fall too far behind. And he understands we’re an outstanding team.

“He doesn’t want to miss his window. He understands we have a great offense, and our defense is good. It’s looking really good. He understands all of that. I believe he’s going to practice.”

Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle also noted that he doesn’t think Tagovailoa’s contract situation will be a distraction for the team in camp.

“No, Tua is one of those guys who loves the game,” Waddle said. “He’s going to be here. He likes to be around the team and the guys. He’s going to be out there practicing and playing, doing whatever.”

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Tagovailoa is set to make $23.171 million in guaranteed base salary for the coming season.