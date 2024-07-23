Tyreek Hill: I told Drew Rosenhaus, “Do not get me traded, bro”

Earlier this month, receiver Tyreek Hill said he feels like a contract extension with the Dolphins will come in due time and his focus is on helping the organization win a Super Bowl.

He reiterated much of the same message at his Tuesday press conference to start training camp, making it clear he has no desire to leave Miami.

“Obviously, I let [my agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] and the team handle that and that situation,” Hill said, via Safid Deen of USA Today. “The only thing I told Drew [was], ‘Do not get me traded, bro. Last time you did this, you got me traded.’

“That’s been my only thing to him, I’m like — I want to stay here in Miami, man. Obviously, this is where family is now. Everybody loves it here — family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it. So, obviously I love it. I love playing for coach and my teammates are awesome. So, I wouldn’t want to leave, man.”

Hill has solidified his status as one of the league’s best receivers over the last two seasons with Miami. In 2023, he led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns — finishing No. 6 in MVP voting and No. 2 in AP offensive player of the year voting.

While Hill has a fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $19.665 million in base salary this season, he has no guaranteed money beyond 2024. That’s why he would eventually like an extension that would put him more in line with the contracts of players who have received new deals this offseason — like Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Eagles wideout A.J. Brown.

His Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle also received an extension this offseason.