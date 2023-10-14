Tyreek Hill is fined $10,927 for taunting

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined multiple times this season for what he didn’t do with his feet. (Specifically, put the right socks on them.) He has now been fined for something he did with his hands.

Hill was fined $10,927 for taunting during Sunday’s win over the Giants. He repeated his habit of showing the peace sign while sprinting away from defenders to the end zone.

Cognizant of the emphasis in recent years on taunting, Hill tries to be subtle with the “deuces,” briefly flashing them and/or keeping his fingers low and not pointed in anyone’s direction. On Sunday, it didn’t work — he drew a flag, and he drew a fine.

As to his habit of not wearing socks, Hill vowed on Thursday to comply with league rules. We’ll see whether he complies with the rules regarding taunting.