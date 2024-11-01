 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill off Dolphins injury report, Jevon Holland listed as doubtful

  
Published November 1, 2024 03:51 PM

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday, but he’s good to go for the Dolphins on Friday.

Hill returned for a limited practice on Thursday and Hill, who is listed with a foot injury, did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Dolphins will have Hill, but they are unlikely to have safety Jevon Holland. He’s listed as doubtful to play due to a hand injuty.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), and tight end Julian Hill (shoulder) have been ruled out. Fullback Alec Ingold (calf), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), and wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) are listed as questionable.