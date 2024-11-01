Tyreek Hill off Dolphins injury report, Jevon Holland listed as doubtful

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday, but he’s good to go for the Dolphins on Friday.

Hill returned for a limited practice on Thursday and Hill, who is listed with a foot injury, did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Dolphins will have Hill, but they are unlikely to have safety Jevon Holland. He’s listed as doubtful to play due to a hand injuty.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), and tight end Julian Hill (shoulder) have been ruled out. Fullback Alec Ingold (calf), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), and wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) are listed as questionable.