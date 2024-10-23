Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa’s return: We’re back, baby

Everyone on the Dolphins have missed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his extended absence after a Week Two concussion and wide receiver Tyreek Hill might have missed him more than just about anyone else.

Hill had 10 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown before Tagovailoa’s injury, but he has had just 14 catches for 140 yards since Tagovailoa was knocked out of action. Last Sunday’s loss to the Colts was his production yet as he caught one pass for eight yards while being targeted twice.

That makes it no surprise that Hill was thrilled to have his teammate back on the field. Hill said “we’re back, baby” while explaining why he was so excited about the change in status.

“He’s the franchise. Anybody that doesn’t see that or doesn’t believe it, go to another team,” Hill said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I missed the dude bro. Me and him connected on a few deep shots today. I missed that. I told him I got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that he doesn’t want Tagovailoa to be viewed as the team’s savior, but the rapturous response to his return might tell a truer story.