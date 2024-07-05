Tyreek Hill says “real goal” is not contract extension but another Super Bowl

Coach Mike McDaniel spent the offseason reminding the Dolphins how long it’s been since the franchise has won a playoff game. It came 24 years ago, in the 2000 season, when Miami beat the Colts 23-17 in overtime.

The Dolphins reached the postseason each of the past two seasons under McDaniel but lost in the wild-card round.

But with their offseason additions, the Dolphins appear primed to do what they haven’t done since Jay Fiedler, Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor led the organization into the divisional round. The Dolphins haven’t reached the championship game since 1992.

“Very exciting,” All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill told Aaron Wilson of KPRC earlier this week.” As a lot of people know, you’ve got a fast-paced offense. So, really looking forward to taking another step and that next step is winning a playoff game, because we’ve got the talent to do it. Obviously, you’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the league [in Tua Tagovailoa]. So, very excited about that. Also, on defense, it was very good.”

Hill won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs before a trade to the Dolphins. Since Hill left, the Chiefs have won two more titles.

Hill has 238 receptions for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns the past two seasons in Miami. He also has earned two more All-Pro accolades. But Hill still is searching for a second Super Bowl ring.

That, he insists, is what he wants even more than a contract extension.

“Oh yeah, for sure, so very excited for [a new deal], man, but the real goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Hill said. “It’s cool to get paid and all that, but you know being able to win a Super Bowl and bring something special to the city of Miami, that’s something that can live with us forever. I believe that’s very monumental for all of us. Create greatness, man.”

Hill has a fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $19.665 million in base salary this season. He has no guaranteed money after this season, and he has seen Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle get contract extensions this offseason.

He said this offseason that his No. 1 priority was to make sure he remains “a Dolphin for life,” and Hill told Wilson that he is excited to see where his new contract fits among those recently signed.