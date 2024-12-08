Tyreek Hill TD, Jaylen Waddle two-point catch make it 23-23 in Miami

The Dolphins fell behind the Jets early in the third quarter and they remained behind into the fourth quarter, but it’s all tied up in Miami.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa followed up a four-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill by flipping a two-point pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with 9:04 left to play. It’s now 23-23 with the Jets set to receive the ball.

Tagovailoa is now 22-of-31 for 227 yards and both wideouts have seven catches on the afternoon.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a shot at his first 300-yard game since 2021 as he has gone 20-of-30 for 255 yards and a score. If the Jets are going to win, he’ll probably need to hit that mark.