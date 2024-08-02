Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa getting his new deal was “the best feeling ever”

It’s been a week since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to his major contract extension with the Dolphins, keeping him tied to the team with an average annual value of $53.1 million on his new deal.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, receiver Tyreek Hill noted he was ecstatic for his QB because of the adversity he faced in his first couple of seasons — including some pointed criticism from inside the Dolphins’ building.

“Hearing his story about the different coaches that he went through and just everything that he had to hear and stuff like that, it builds up to just now of seeing him sign that big deal. Like, it was amazing. It was the best feeling ever. I feel like I signed the mother fucking deal,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘Bro, congrats to you and your family.’ ‘Cause it was a lot of people that said they didn’t want you here in this building. But here you are finna’ sign this big-ass contract here in Miami, man. So it was the best thing ever.”

Hill said when he saw reporting of the deal emerge on social media, he wanted to stop the meeting he was in to go congratulate Tagovailoa. But then he couldn’t quite do that — Tagovailoa was a little busy putting pen to paper.

“So it was great,” Hill said with a laugh. “It was the best day ever for me, though, because that’s my dawg, man. That’s my boy. I want to see all my boys eat, man. So, I love it.”

With Tagovailoa as his quarterback, Hill led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023.