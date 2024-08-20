Tyreek Hill wears brace on right hand, not spotted catching passes on Tuesday

The Dolphins have another injury concern, this time with one of their star players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Tyreek Hill was on the field for Tuesday’s practice but did catch passes while wearing a brace on his right hand.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is not slated to speak with the media again until Wednesday — which is when he will presumably be asked about Hill’s injury.

Miami is already dealing with several injuries at multiple positions. Notably, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not practiced during training camp while on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury.

Hill agreed to a revised contract with the Dolphins earlier this month. Last season, he led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 catches.