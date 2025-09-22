Tyrone Tracy questionable to return with shoulder injury

The Giants have another injury concern with a key player.

Running back Tyrone Tracy is questionable to return with a shoulder issue.

He went down along the sideline after catching a swing pass for a 3-yard gain last in the first quarter.

Tracy was hit hard by Jaylen Watson and Drue Tranquill to get stopped on the play.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the Giants’ medical staff was looking at Tracy’s shoulder while walking with him back to the New York sideline. Tracy then went up to the locker room for further examination.

Rookie back Cam Skattebo came in to replace Tracy.

Kicker Graham Gano was announced as questionable with a groin injury before kickoff.

The Chiefs lead the Giants 3-0 after one quarter of play.