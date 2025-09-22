 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Tyrone Tracy questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 09:04 PM

The Giants have another injury concern with a key player.

Running back Tyrone Tracy is questionable to return with a shoulder issue.

He went down along the sideline after catching a swing pass for a 3-yard gain last in the first quarter.

Tracy was hit hard by Jaylen Watson and Drue Tranquill to get stopped on the play.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the Giants’ medical staff was looking at Tracy’s shoulder while walking with him back to the New York sideline. Tracy then went up to the locker room for further examination.

Rookie back Cam Skattebo came in to replace Tracy.

Kicker Graham Gano was announced as questionable with a groin injury before kickoff.

The Chiefs lead the Giants 3-0 after one quarter of play.