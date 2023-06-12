Tyson Alualu “would love” to return to Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is hoping to play a 14th season in the NFL and he’d like it to come in familiar surroundings.

Alualu spent the last six seasons as part of the Steelers defense and has not signed with anyone since becoming a free agent in March. During an appearance on The Sick Podcast, Alualu said that he’d like to find a way to extend his run in Pittsburgh for another year.

“I’m preparing like I will play this season ,” Alualu said, via SI.com. “I can’t tell where it’s gonna be. But in a perfect world, I would love to be back with the Steelers and finish here. But I’ve been training and it felt normal.”

Alualu played every game last year, but only played 27 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Montravius Adams, second-round pick Keeanu Benton, and Breiden Feihoko are the current tackle options for the Steelers.