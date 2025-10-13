UAB fires Trent Dilfer, names Chris Mortensen’s son, Alex, interim coach

Plenty of former NFL players are working as head coaches in college. As of Sunday night, there’s one less.

UAB has fired Trent Dilfer, a first-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1994. He quarterbacked the Ravens to a Super Bowl win to cap the 2000 season, and he played for five franchises in 14 NFL seasons.

After four seasons as a high-school coach, Dilfer was hired by UAB for the 2023 season. He exits with a record of 9-21. UAB was 2-4 this year.

UAB has named Alex Mortensen the interim coach. He’s the son of the late Chris Mortensen, a longtime NFL reporter who was one of the original TV insiders. Alex Mortensen, 39, played college football at Samford and Arkansas. He has coached at various stops since 2012. He arrived at UAB in 2023.