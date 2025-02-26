UFL ditches onside kicks for fourth-and-12 from the 28

In the first year of the UFL, the merged XFL-USFL used a traditional kickoff formation, with an onside option that consisted of a fourth-and-15 play from the kicking team’s 25.

This year, as the UFL adopts a version of the “dynamic kickoff,” the onside kick is dead. The UFL announced the rule change on Tuesday.

In place of the onside kick, the UFL will use a shorter fourth-down play for the kicking team. In lieu of fourth-and-15 from the 25, the kicking team will be able to attempt a fourth-and-12 play from the 28.

The change comes at a time when the NFL could be considering a shift away from the onside kick — which has become harder and harder to recover — for a fourth-down play that allows the team that is trailing to attempt to retain possession of the ball.

Asked in early 2014 if he roots for any team, Commissioner Roger Goodell said he roots for the team that is behind. And for good reason. The NFL wants as many games as possible to be close and competitive. That means having a way for a team that is behind by multiple scores to mount a comeback.

If the onside kick isn’t a viable option, the fourth-down play becomes the best alternative.

Yes, it will benefit certain teams. Yes, it will open the door for a ticky-tack illegal contact foul to save the day. Yes, it will introduce the possibility of a team with a strong-armed quarterback forgetting about the line to gain and throwing a home-run ball.

Regardless, it will replace a currently mostly dead play for something that becomes both viable and exciting.

The UFL is fully embracing it. By next month, the NFL could, too.