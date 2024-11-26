 Skip navigation
UFL plans to expand into new markets

  
Published November 26, 2024 02:06 PM

During NFL season, it’s hard to pay much attention to other football leagues. Sometimes, news from a non-NFL league gets our attention.

On Monday, the UFL announced that it is accepting proposals from prospective markets.

“As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we’re excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said in a release. “These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team.”

The UFL will consider existing sports culture, fan interest, geography, population, and available venues.

The spring league, former in 2023 by the merger of the XFL and USFL, currently is in eight markets: Arlington, Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, Memphis, San Antonio, St. Louis, and D.C.

St. Louis is the most successful market by far. Although the UFL has no California presence, it could make sense to explore a pair of markets that (like St. Louis) the NFL abandoned — San Diego and Oakland.