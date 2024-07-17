 Skip navigation
replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
UFL teams draft seven quarterbacks, six of whom are on NFL rosters

  
July 17, 2024

If Sam Hartman and five other rookie quarterbacks don’t make it in the NFL, they’ll have an opportunity waiting for him in another league.

Six of the quarterbacks drafted today by the UFL are currently on NFL rosters.

The Birmingham Stallions took Hartman in the ninth round. The Arlington Renegades took UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in round one, the D.C. Defenders took BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis in round two and Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai in round nine, the Memphis Showboats took Kansas quarterback Jason Bean in round one, the Michigan Panthers took Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi in round five, and the St. Louis Battlehawks took San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in round one.

Only Cordeiro, who was signed by the Seahawks and released in early May, isn’t currently on an NFL roster.

Hartman signed with the Commanders after the draft. Rhys Plumlee currently is on the Steelers’ roster. Slovis signed with the Colts. Mordecai plays for the 49ers. Bean plays for the Colts. Lombardi plays for the Bengals.