UFL teams draft seven quarterbacks, six of whom are on NFL rosters

If Sam Hartman and five other rookie quarterbacks don’t make it in the NFL, they’ll have an opportunity waiting for him in another league.

Six of the quarterbacks drafted today by the UFL are currently on NFL rosters.

The Birmingham Stallions took Hartman in the ninth round. The Arlington Renegades took UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in round one, the D.C. Defenders took BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis in round two and Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai in round nine, the Memphis Showboats took Kansas quarterback Jason Bean in round one, the Michigan Panthers took Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi in round five, and the St. Louis Battlehawks took San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in round one.

Only Cordeiro, who was signed by the Seahawks and released in early May, isn’t currently on an NFL roster.

Hartman signed with the Commanders after the draft. Rhys Plumlee currently is on the Steelers’ roster. Slovis signed with the Colts. Mordecai plays for the 49ers. Bean plays for the Colts. Lombardi plays for the Bengals.