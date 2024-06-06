UFL WR Daewood Davis to sign with Panthers

The Panthers are signing UFL receiver Daewood Davis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Davis earned All-UFL honors, catching 41 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns on 70 targets in 10 games with the Memphis Showboats this spring.

He played for Oregon from 2017-20 and Western Kentucky in 2021-22 but went undrafted in 2023.

The Dolphins signed him as a college free agent.

During a preseason game against the Jaguars in August, he was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries. The game was suspended after Davis’ injury.

The Dolphins waived him out of training camp.

Davis is the first UFL player to sign with an NFL team.

