Video shows a popping in Jordan Love’s left knee

As social-media physicians commence the process of diagnosing Packers quarterback Jordan Love via video, there will be different opinions about what the injury might be. No one will know the truth until there’s a full and proper diagnosis.

One thing is true. The video shows a popping in Love’s left knee, as he was being brought to the ground.

Watch it. The sudden movement is obvious, similar to the visible snapping of the Achilles tendon of former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins last year.

Again, no one knows for now what happened inside the knee. What we do know, based on the video of the play, that something popped inside the knee.