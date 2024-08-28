 Skip navigation
Vikings announce 17-member practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 04:23 PM

On Tuesday, rosters cut from 90 to 53. On Wednesday, practice squads expanded from zero to as many as 17.

The Vikings have announced a 17-member practice squad — which like the bottom of the 53-man roster will surely be subject to change.

The practice squad includes tight end N’Keal Harry, running back DeWayne McBride, running back Myles Gaskin, cornerback Jaylin Williams, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Bobby McCain, linebacker Andre Carter II, guard Henry Byrd, guar Tyrese Robinson, receiver Lucky Jackson, receiver Jeshaun Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan, receiver Thayer Thomas, defensive lineman Jonah Williams, linebacker Dallas Grant, and linebacker Bo Richter.

Tight end Sammis Reyes is the 17th player, under the international exemption.

Harry was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, as a receiver. In June, he moved to tight end.