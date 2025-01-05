 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Vikings bought nearly $2 million in tickets at Ford Field

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:34 PM

At a time when the Vikings might need every red cent they have to pay coach Kevin O’Connell, they’ve plunked down a pretty penny to boost O’Connell’s chances of securing the franchise’s first 15-win season since 1998.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Vikings bought roughly 1,900 tickets to tonight’s Minnesota-Detroit on the secondary market, at roughly $1,000 each. The Vikings then offered the seats to season-ticket holders at as little as $200 each.

The seats are clustered behind the Minnesota bench.

Per the report, the Lions checked with the league and learned that the move was fully within the rules. Which means that fair is far and the Lions could do the same thing if the Vikings win tonight and the postseason rematch happens in Minneapolis.