nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of 'elite coaching'
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields' contract 'comes into focus' after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers on fan comments: “Racism is real”

  
Published October 20, 2025 04:57 PM

The last time the Vikings played at home, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was the toast of the town in a 48-10 romp over the Bengals. On Sunday against the Eagles, it didn’t go quite as well.

And so, unfortunately, antisocial forces on antisocial media targeted Rodgers with criticism that crossed the line. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Rodgers called out those who expressed their displeasure in the worst possible way.

Racism is real,” Rodgers said on Twitter. “Keep football, football. That’s not even the worst I’ve Seen. Stay solid or stay silent. ‘F A N S.’ Fake Applause, No Support Or Faithful And Never Switching. Pick a side and stay on it.”

On Instagram, Rodgers posted a screenshot with multiple messages using a racial slur.

Rodgers was on the wrong end of two of the biggest plays in the 28-22 loss to the Eagles: a third-quarter, 79-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeVonta Smith and the game-clinching, third-down double-move, 45-yard pass to receiver A.J. Brown.

“I put it on me,” Rodgers said after the game, via Seifert. “I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make. So I put it on me.”

In fairness, some of it needs to go to defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who dialed up single coverage against elite receivers in those critical moments. The Vikings seemed to be committed to stopping the run and daring the Eagles to take shots.

The Eagles took those right shots at the right times, and it blew up the Vikings’ chances winning a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions.