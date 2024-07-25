Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL at practice

Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon injured his knee during seven-on-seven drills Wednesday. He stayed on the field for a while before limping off, with beat reporters calling the injury “concerning.”

It now is confirmed by an MRI: Blackmon tore his ACL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Blackmon’s season-ending injury comes on the first day of practice for the Vikings and is a devastating blow for both Blackmon and the team.

The third-round pick in 2023 played 15 games with three starts as a rookie and totaled 41 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2023. He was being counted on to play a major role this season at a position the Vikings lack depth.

Now, the Vikings could be in the market for a veteran cornerback to join Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin atop the depth chart. Stephon Gilmore is the top veteran remaining in free agency at the position.