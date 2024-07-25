 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL at practice

  
Published July 24, 2024 08:43 PM

Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon injured his knee during seven-on-seven drills Wednesday. He stayed on the field for a while before limping off, with beat reporters calling the injury “concerning.”

It now is confirmed by an MRI: Blackmon tore his ACL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Blackmon’s season-ending injury comes on the first day of practice for the Vikings and is a devastating blow for both Blackmon and the team.

The third-round pick in 2023 played 15 games with three starts as a rookie and totaled 41 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2023. He was being counted on to play a major role this season at a position the Vikings lack depth.

Now, the Vikings could be in the market for a veteran cornerback to join Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin atop the depth chart. Stephon Gilmore is the top veteran remaining in free agency at the position.